Nusrath is in contrast to my personality: Actress Latha Hegde

Not long ago, Latha Hegde was in spotlight when she entered the industry. After all, she was a Kannadiga coming from New Zealand. The actor tested the waters in tinsel town with Athiratha. Latha is back to making news with Ananthu v/s Nusrath. Sudheer Shanbhogue’s directorial will see her opposite Vinay Rajkumar.

“I was pursuing an MBA for a long while. For me, studies have always been primary. I was randomly scouted, and I thought I should give it a try. However, I have not planned my next move after completing my MBA. Cinema is, of course, a good experience, but it becomes hard when you are away from home. It’s hard to juggle a career from half-way across the world,” she says.

The reason Latha picked the project was her character. “In the film, I also had to play a Muslim. The story and my character stood out, and I said ‘yes’,” she says, admitting that the character she “signed on is in contrast to my personality.”

“Nusrath is a judge, who is serious, composed and speaks when spoken to. However, I’m a chatterbox,” says Latha, who felt like a judge when she wore the coat. “The experience of sitting on the judge’s seat is amazing.” she adds.