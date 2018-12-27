Home Entertainment Kannada

I am not in any race,says  Vinay Rajkumar

In Ananthu v/s Nusrath also featuring Latha Hegde, Vinay brings in the local nativity through the character.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Right now, Vinay Rajkumar is in a mood to experiment. In his third outing, Ananthu v/s Nusrath, he will once again be seen in a different role, that of a lawyer. “I play Ananthu, who is a Brahmin boy.  But the story is about his relationship. In life, we don’t give relationships the priority they deserve, and hence lose out on our loved ones. Small reasons can break a relationship within a second. The way Ananthu deals with a relationship is part of the story. Both my role and the story were inspiring, which is why I picked up this film directed by Sudheer Shanbhogue,” says Vinay.

“Today work has taken priority over relationships, and we are forgetting real happiness. In my opinion, real happiness does not lie in success or work or how much money we make, but comes from how much time we invest in our relationship,” he adds.  

Despite hailing from the Rajkumar family he says, “Its more than just a competition. I am doing what I like. There are people who want to become actors, but end up doing something else. I always wanted to be an actor. I am not in any race.”

For the role, Vinay spent time at the family court along with the director. “Wearing a lawyer’s coat, I had to learn the legal  language to argue. Since the director had written the script in consultation with lawyers, we had to go along those lines. I also stepped into the family court along with the director to observe a few cases and live arguments, which I have tried to blend in my character,” he says.

