‘KGF’ strikes gold, first Kannada movie in Rs 100 cr club

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sandalwood’s proud moment is here. The Yash-starrer KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) Chapter I will officially become the first Kannada movie to join the Rs 100 crore club in India on Thursday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film made on a budget of about Rs 60 crore, has been minting gold by the day even beating Hindi superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero by a whisker in the first few days of its release. The movie saw a steep upward curve in business, thanks to the weekend and Christmas.

An official confirmation comes from the production house Hombale Films. “KGF which was out in theatres on December 21 across India will touch Rs 100 crore (gross) on Thursday — in just seven days of its release. While the film’s gross collection in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam is Rs 75 crore, it is Rs 25 crore in Hindi alone,” executive producer Karthik Gowda told TNIE.

The film will officially be the first Kannada film dubbed and released in four others languages that has earned the Rs 100 crore milestone. The movie also features Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag.

The action thriller is set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), in which Yash plays a gangster, Rocky Bhai, who takes on the evil Garuda.

The film also released in the USA, UK, Canada and Europe. According to a trade analyst, the movie is an all-time No.1Kannada grosser in the USA. It has approximately made a business of about Rs 500K, a record for any Kannada film overseas. KGF will release in Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai this week.The film which was released in 1,800 theatres has been holding strong from day one in Karnataka and across India. The movie is in two parts. The shooting is yet to begin for Chapter 2.