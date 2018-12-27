Sharanya gets ready for 70mm life
While Gowri Mahesh (a widow grappling with the loss of her husband) played by Sruthi, Sharanya (Suma, Vijay’s wife) finds it hard to live the life of a home-makers.
Published: 27th December 2018 02:10 AM | Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM | A+A A-
Sharanya, who is making her transition from small screen to silver screen with Nathicharami, says, “Television or films, I have always loved the art form. I just enjoy being a character artiste and I am getting the chance in my first film,” she says.While Gowri Mahesh (a widow grappling with the loss of her husband) played by Sruthi, Sharanya (Suma, Vijay’s wife) finds it hard to live the life of a home-makers. “An educated woman from a village yearns for her husband’s love,” says Sharanya.