Natasaarvabhouma now coming on February 7

While it  was earlier planned that Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasaarbhouma would release on January 24, the date has been  postponed now by two weeks.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service
Puneeth Rajkumar

While it  was earlier planned that Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasaarbhouma would release on January 24, the date has been  postponed now by two weeks. Accordingly, the action packed commercial drama directed by Pavan Wadeyar will be coming out on February 7. With Puneeth not having a single release in 2018, fans have been waiting to watch their favourite star soon, .

Meanwhile, a mega audio launch is planned at Hubbali on January 5 before which the team plans to treat Puneeth fans with the release of a party song on December 30.  The film, produced by Rockline Productions has been presented in front of the censors, and an official announcement will be made once the film is certified. Natasaarvabhouma has Vaidhi as cameraman and D Imman scoring the music. With Anupama Parameswaran marking her Kannada debut, and Rachita Ram will be sharing screen space with Puneeth, along with Chikkanna, Ravi Shankar among others in the cast

