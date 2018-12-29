Parul Yadav wants Kangana Ranaut to watch Kannada 'Queen' remake

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Parul Yadav, who is playing the lead role in the Kannada remake of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Queen", says that she is excited to show the film to the Bollywood actress.

The teaser of the film has released.

Asked if she has any plans to show the film to Kangana, Parul told IANS here: "Yes, I want Kangana to watch the film. As a co-producer of the film, I will be more than happy if she watches all the four versions.

"She has done a brilliant job and I don't think we can ever cross that, but we have also tried to treat the story differently, keeping the essence intact."

"Queen", released in 2014, is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manjima Mohan will be playing the lead role in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions respectively.

Parul is also co-producing all four films.

Did she think of comparisons in the beginning of the project?

"No, the comparison part did not cross mind because in every story we bring the essence of the city, its culture and some elementary changes so, we were trying to do it differently.

"However, just 10 days before the first shooting schedule started, I realised that people will not only compare me with Kangana, but also with other three girls of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions," said Parul.

She shared how she had sleepless nights since then.

"I kind of lost it then- I was scared, asked myself why did I even say yes to the project? I got so excited without thinking that I will be compared? I only thought that the story was interesting!

"But I think if one doesn't fear before taking a big step, then she is not taking the job seriously. So for me, that nervousness, those sleepless nights were all right things before projects like this," said the actress, who has won several awards for Kannada films like "Aatagara", "Killing Veerappan" and "Govindaya Namaha".

The film is slated to release in 2019.