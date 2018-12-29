Shooting for Pailwaan’s last schedule starts January 2, to go on for 25 days

By Express News Service

Sudeep, along with director S Krishna and team, are all set to begin 2019 on the sets of Pailwaan. The film resumes its last schedule from January 2 and will be shooting for a stretch of 25 days. With this, the makers are hopeful to complete the shoot in January. In Pailwaan, made under RRR Motion Pictures, Sudeep will be seen as a wrestler and boxer. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film also marks the debut of a few B-Town actors in Sandalwood - Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Singh and Sushant Singh. Meanwhile, plans are on to release the film in eight languages and there have been talks with relevant distributors inthe respective regions.Pailwaan is looking for a summer release and work is on to stick to reach the targeted date.