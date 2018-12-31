Shoot for KGF Chapter 2 to begin this summer

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

While KGF Chapter 1, starring Yash, continues to have a dream run at the box office, director Prashanth Neel is already thinking ahead. The film is breaking records by the day and will touch the Rs150 crore- mark this week.

According to distributors, the film, which had a pan-India release, has even marked a milestone in Kannada, breaking Yash’s own previous record as well as the last film made under Hombale Films. The Kannada film, which was dubbed and released in four other languages, has made a collection of `50 crore in just three days. In seven days, it has crossed Rs100 crore.

But the makers are not sitting on their laurels, and will be getting into action with Chapter 2 shortly. Fifteen per cent of the shoot for Chapter 2 has already been shot, and in all likelihood, the rest of the shoot will be done during summer — either at the end of March or April first week.

KGF Chapter 2 will include the same cast and technical team, including cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur and art director Shivakumar. In addition, new faces will also be introduced, casting for which is still on-going.

The film, made under Hombale Films, has seen a steady run at the box office, which is likely to continue till Sankranti, which is when big-ticket films in Telugu and Tamil will hit the screens. Meanwhile, KGF was released in Malayasia and Dubai, and will soon be screened in Sri Lanka, Singapore and Australia. Apparently, the Chinese industry has shown interest in releasing KGF too.

“Knowing that China has a lot of rules and regulations with regard to films releasing in their country, this might take time. Producer Vijay Kiragandur will take the final call,” sources say.