The shooting of rebel star Ambareesh’s comeback film in a lead character, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho is currently rolling, and the second schedule of shooting will begin from this week. The film made under Sudeep’s banner Kichcha Creations in association with producer Jack Manju, will have debutant Gurudatha enjoying the challenges of directing a film for Ambareesh.

Sudeep

With actors Sudeep and Sruthi Hariharan joining the sets to take part in the shoot from the second week of

February, the maiden venture of the director is set to become more challenging.Meanwhile, the earlier buzz about Sruthi being part of the film is now confirmed as she will be shooting with Sudeep for the next 15 days. The film, Ambi Ning, which is inspired from the Tamil movie Power Pandi, will have the two actors - Sudeep and Sruthi sharing stage for the first time on silver screen.

The movie has generated immense curiosity among Kannada film fans. The role played by Sudeep - who will portray the younger version of Ambareesh in the movie, has also created a buzz in film circles and so with Sruthi as young Suhasini. The latter is paired role opposite to Ambareesh in the movie.

Arjun Janya has composed music for the film and cinematography is by Jebin Jacob.

Watch out for the first look teaser of Ambareesh in Ambi

Director if the movie, Gurudatha is planning to release a first look teaser of the senior actor, following the second schedule of shooting. “The movie will re-present the star on the silver screen, as the actor is making a comeback to play a lead role afer a long gap,” sources said.