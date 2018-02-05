JDS Leader HD Kumaraswamy visited the sets of his son Nikhil’s upcoming film, Seetharama Kalyana, in between his political campaign.

Kumaraswamy interacting with the

team

The film is directed by A Harsha. This political honcho has his roots in cinema as a producer and distributor, and the project with his son is currently being made under their home banner Channambika Productions. City Express caught hold of a few pictures of Kumaraswamy interacting with his son, and he even spent quality time with the entire team.

“He watched the first rushes of the film, which had completed 10 days of shoot, and was happy with the way it’s shaping up. He was glad with his son’s choice in scripts,” says Sunil Gowda, executive producer of the film. The actor started with Jaguar, then took up Abhimanyu’s role in Kurukshetra, and his third film, Seetharama Kalyana, has him part of a family drama. “He liked the way the film is coming together, and we are using high-end camera - Alexa SXTW-for film shooting,” Sunil adds.

Along with Nikhil, the film features Rachita Ram in the female lead, with Chikkanna, Sharath Kumar and others in the cast. The film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematograpphy by Swamy.