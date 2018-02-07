All eyes are on this new entrant Dheeren Ramkumar, who will be among the young lot making his silver screen debut this year. Coming from the Rajkumar clan, and son of actor Ramkumar and Poornima Rajkumar, he sets out to be the latest blue-eyed boy of Sandalwood with quite few filmmakers wanting to launch with the actor. According to the source coming from Gandhinagar, a couple of producers have taken initiative and have been discussing with the actor on various scripts and a strong buzz to go with is that producer Jayanna is getting ready to launch Dheeren under his banner Jayanna Combines.

Dheeren Ramkumar

The well-known producer and distributor is already in touch with a few directors, and has asked them to come up with good scripts to take it forward with Dheeren and his parents. If everything falls in place, a good storyline and director will help the producer take this forward. More details might come out in a week or two. Meanwhile, Dheeren is preparing in various ways for this part.

The actor is trying different shades with clothing and hair style and his latest photos, put up by him on social media have been garnering a lot of attention. He is also said to be in touch with Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar with whom he has been discussing about his career. Industry peers and cinegoers are looking forward to see ing Dheeren scorching the screen soon. We will be happy to learn more from the actor himself.