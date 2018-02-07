BENGALURU: Of late Chiranjeevi Sarja has been taking up different kinds of roles in various films, and his upcoming release Samhaara he says, has thrown the actor another challenge. A film by Guru Deshpande, it will see the actor play a visually impaired person for a major part of the film. He says the role was not tough, but quite stressful.

“I play the blind role for 45 minutes. In normal conversation eye contact is a very important element. So to look at a wall and then to react elsewhere just by listening to someone talk was not very easy to do, initially,” says Chiru, while adding, “The other thing that was tough about the role was the blind fight sequences. I had to look in the opposite direction and kick or box.”

He further says that disability comes with its own strengths and weaknesses, something that is explained well through his character. “In the movie I am a famous chef who is blind. But when I get my sight back, I am confused and see a lot of negative things around me. Perception depends on each individual, and the way we think about everything around us. We decide where our disability lies,” he adds.

Chiru says that Samhaara’s story was the only reason, he agreed to do the film. He felt it was a story that was driven. “The film takes you through a lot of curiosity, suspense, comedy, romance and action and has a lot of twists an turns. Irrespective of where the story came from, I respect the original creator, who has written the script,” he says.

Apart from him, he feels Chikkanna and Hariprriya get to play unique roles in the film along with Kavya Shetty who plays a journalist.

This week is more of a ‘Sarja week’ the reason being his uncle’s latest directorial venture, Prema Baraha featuring Aishwarya Arjun also releases along with Samhaara. Prema Baraha has Chiranjeevi making a guest appearance along with Arjun Sarja, Darshan and Dhruva. “It is a double treat to the audience from our family,” he says.