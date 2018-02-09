Seems like Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 has proved lucky for Shruti Prakash. This actress-singer was among the few contestants who was noticed in the Bigg Boss house. She was one of the five finalists and she came out with flying colours.

S Narayan

Shruti has now charmed Sandalwood filmmakers and is being flooded with movie offers. We hear that many directors have considered her for various roles and Shruti has been approached for

S Narayan’s upcoming project.

The film stars his son Pankaj and has roped in Bigg Boss 5 winner Chandan Shetty to score music for it. S Narayan has been conducting auditions and the director was scouting for a gentle-faced heroine, who will have to emote heavily throughout the movie. Among the actresses, Narayan had in mind, Shruti topped the list. If plans fall in place, this Narayan directorial will be her Sandalwood debut.

Shruti, who studied at Belagavi, is currently based in Mumbai. She has established herself as a singer and was featured as the lead in the daily Hindi soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Meanwhile the director, who recently announced his upcoming project, will soon be coming out with a poster on social media and wants the audience to participate in guessing game over the movie title. The winner will take back home a car or a piece of diamond jewellery.