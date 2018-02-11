Sonu Gowda has created a space for herself in Sandalwood, by working in content-driven projects that give her a chance to explore various facets of acting.The actress, who has piqued moviegoers’ curiosity with hints about her role in the yet-to-be-released film Gultoo, is also part of Shalini IAS and Onthara Bangagalu and Fortuner. But her film Kaanorayana with T S Nagabharana is special for her for many reasons.“Though I have worked in various dramas directed by

Nagabharana, this is the first time I am working with him for a feature film. He has watched my previous films and considered me for this role after watching me in his son Pannaga’s directorial debut Happy New Year,” says Sonu, who is back to playing a village belle Gowri, after her much-appreciated role in Sumana Kittur’s Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu. “They were looking for a innocent-looking girl, and the director felt that I fit that character,” she says.

Nagabharana adds cinematic flair to the story written by Manjunath, who is part of the rural development scheme of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. The screenplay of the film has been written by Pannaga Bharana.

That the movie is on women’s empowerment was an added attraction for Sonu. What is also interesting is how the movie is being funded -- the ` 4 crore needed as investment came from 20 lakh women members of various self-help groups, who have offered ` 20 each.

“This film is a classic example of how unity can make anything possible in this world,” says the actress. “God has given so much power to a women, she can be a creator and a destroyer. I am one of the women who have funded this film”.

The film was mostly shot in Belawadi and Jawagal, and one day in Koppa. Now in post-production, the movie features Skanda, and has music by Vasuki Vybhav. “Throughout the shooting for Kaanorayana, I felt that I was giving something back to Nature,” says the actress.