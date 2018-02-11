BENGALURU: Chandan Acharya, who began his career with Sharan-starrer Rambo, became famous for his role as Alexander Gabriel in Kirik Party and he followed it with a role in Mugulu Nage. He is now set out to be launched as a hero, and will play the lead in R Venkatesh Babu’s directorial debut. The latter comes with seven years of experience, and has worked as an assistant director for about 10 to 15 films. He has been associated with director S Krishna for Hebulli and with R Chandru for four films, to name a few. He has also worked on Allu Arjun’s last outing, DJ, and this will be his first independant feature film.

This yet-to-be titled project produced by Dr R Vijay Kumar, will also bring in still photographer Raghavendra B Kolara on board as cinematographer. He has had a long-standing association with Yash, and Raghavendra is thrilled to be getting support from the actor. A mega launch is planned by the makers in March, when the title of the film will also be revealed by one of the stars,” says the first-time director.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is all set to bring in Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim of Bangalore Days and Raja Rani fame to Sandalwood. The makers have approached her, and are in discussions over the last six months.

“The only reason we are looking to cast her is because she fits the role. In fact, we have done a few rounds of discussions with her, and she has liked our storyline. The actress, after marriage, has been very particular on the subjects of films, and we were happy that she has liked our storyline. We are now waiting to get a green signal from Nazriya, which she will do after consulting with her husband, Fahadh Faasil, who is also a well-known director in the Malayalam industry. We are hoping to get the confirmation soon, “ says the director. If everything falls in place, this will be her first Sandalwood film, and probably her first after marriage.Actors Achyuth Kumar, Sitara, Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj, KR Pete and Dharmanna will also be part of the cast.