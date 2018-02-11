It’s all biceps, abs and fitness for Sathish Ninasam, as he gets macho for a role. This is for fight sequences in Ayogya, in which he will be facing off actor Ravi Shankar.

“I wanted to try something different from the usual action sequences. So I took to fitness and bulked up my body,” says Satish. “Anyway, this look has been my dream for years. This character has helped me fulfil that. There are many actors from Bollywood and our very own stars such as Duniya Vijay or Dhruva Sarja, and I wanted to look macho like them”. The actor took three months to get into this shape.

“It has helped me build my confidence, and I feel like I look younger,” he says. Sathish will have to maintain this physique till March first week, when a major fight will be shot.The film marks the directorial debut of Mahesh, and it stars Rachita Ram as the female lead. Ayogya has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Preeth.