As audiences wait to watch Dhananjay’s antagonist role in Tagaru, the actor seems to have garnered much-required attention from Kannada filmmakers. His role as Dolly in Suri’s upcoming directorial starring Shivarajkumar, did attract producers Shyalaja Nag and B Suresha, who have now roped in the actor for their upcoming project with Darshan.

To recall, Dhananjay, who started off his film career as the lead actor in Director’s Special, has worked as a hero in a handfull of films before he took on an negative role, and he seems to have succeeded. We have to now see how he wants to take his career forward as a villain.

Darshan’s 51st, directed by Pon Kumar, will feature three villains. And along with Dhananjay, Thakur Anoop Singh of Singham fame and our very own popular villain Ravi Shankar will feature in the film. what’s interesing is how these three will be placed opposite the Challenging star.

This project is all set to go on floors from February 19 and the production house is planning to unveil the title on February 16, on Darshan’s birthday.Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope are the two heroines who will be sharing screen space with Darshan for the first time. The film has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli.