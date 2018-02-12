Radhika Kumaraswamy, busy with her acting schedule, has been longing to produce a film under her banner Shamika Enterprises. Looks like the right subject has come her way, and she will be taking the project on floors in the last week of February.

Radhika Kumaraswamy

Radhika will be producing and acting in the film titled Bhairadevi, the muhurath of which was held on Monday. The film will be directed by Srijai, who made his mark with Duniya Vijay-starrer RX Soori.

Radhika previously had produced Lucky and Sweety Nanna Jodi in Kannada. With Bhairadevi, she wants to venture into other languages as well. She will be making this film in three languages – Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Another point of interest is the film’s cast. Bhairadevi will feature a fresh pair with Ramesh Aravind playing the lead and will be paired opposite Radhika in the film. The film also features Skanda Ashok and Anu Prabhakar, among others in the cast.

Ramesh Aravind is a well-known name in south, and he is currently busy with the remakes of Queen in three languages - Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Radhika too has made her mark in south Indian industry.

Radhika plans to reveal more details of the movie after she is done with its photoshoot, which will be held in the coming days, who hints that Bhairadevi will have shades of Apthamitra.

Radhika says, “I will be able to talk more about the film once we come out with the first look. As of now, I can say for sure that this is going to be a family entertainer, which will appeal to varied audiences”.