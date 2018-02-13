BENGALURU: If Valentine's Day is about celebration of love, it should not be limited to love just between a man and a woman, argues film director Teshee Venkatesh. The director's film Best Friends, which is set to hit the theatres in May, is a gift from the director to the LGBT community.



The film is based on a true love story of a lesbian couple. He says this is the first time in the history of Kannada cinema that such a story is being told. Featuring Meghana and Dravva Shetty in the lead, the film has received U/A certification.

"This is the love story between two girls – Sruthi and Reshmi. Both studied in a college in Hasaan and their relationship lasted for three years. When Reshmi's parents came to know about them, they took her away from the hostel and they kept her away from the rest of the family. A dejected Reshmi returned to the college and attempted to kill Sruthi, by attacking her with a machete in a moving bus on November 28, 2012, but she failed. While Reshmi is nursing her broken heart in prison, Sruthi has gone missing. I have written the story for cinema based on their lives," says Venkatesh.

The director says, "With whatever little research I have done, I have realised love between two women lasts a lifetime. Section 377 says homosexuality is a crime. The minority community has been fighting from 1860s, almost 158 years, for their rights. More than 26 countries have given them the right to choose their partner, while others in rest of the countries continue to fight," says Venkatesh adding, "All those born on Earth are God's gifts. Everyone is special in their own way and they can't be rejected. So this film is a gift to them.”

Best Friends, produced by Lion S Venkatesh, has Sumati Patil as the only other female actor. The film has music by Arav Rishik and cinematography by Ravi Suvarna and Dhanush.On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the cast and crew of Best Friends are gathering together at Town Hall. "This is to show our support to the community and fight for their rights," says the director.