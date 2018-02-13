Its’s a wrap for 'Life Jothe Ondh Selfie', a film directed by Dinakar Thoogudeep. The film with the lead cast Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Hariprriya completed the last schedule of the shoot on Monday night.

The team, who have chronicled every part of the filming process, shares the last selfie picture from the climax of the film, with City Express. “While every selfie so far had only three of us, the wrap shot also had our director Dinakar Thoogudeep,” says Prem, who seems satisfied with the way the film is shot. Life Jothe.. is definitely going to be a trendsetter,” the actor adds.

The film will now get into post production.

'Life Jothe...' is special for Dinakar as the story written by his wife will be soon presented on screen. The film is about the journey of three friends and is bankrolled by Samruddhi Creations. The music is by V Harikrishna and the cinematography is by Niranjan Babu.