Shraddha Srinath shot to limelight with her debut U-Turn in Kannada and since then there has been no looking back for this actress. A lawyer by profession, who took to tinsel town for her career, 'expect the unexpected' has been the mantra for Shraddha, while it's pure 'talent' that is taking her places.

After having made her mark in three languages – Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, she now gets her ticket to Bollywood, which she has welcomed with open arms. Shraddha has been roped in for Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Milan Talkies' in which she will be paired opposite Bollywood and Hollywood actor Ali Fazal.

The actress, has signed on the dotted line on the auspicious day of Shivaratri, and she was happy to share the news with City Express. "A film in Bollywood was truly unexpected. South is almost like one industry and other industry tend to watch our films and if they feel we fit the role, they cast you. But Bollywood is another league," says the U-Turn heroine. The actress was apparently referred by someone to the director, and later she was called for an audition. "I got throught before I knew it and he said okay. That's how I landed this project," she says.

Shraddha, who will be joining the sets of Milan Talkies from March for a month-long schedule, says, "The film mostly set in Uttar Pradesh, the shoot will take place in Lucknow, Mathura and the surrounding places. Even though I am fluent in Hindi, I have to get the UP diction right. The learning process is currently in progress," she says.

Another moment of excitement for the actress is working with director Tigmansu, whom she considers an excellent director and a fine actor. "He made films like Paan Singh Tomar and has featured in films directed by Anurag Kashyap. These are the kind of films I see myself doing, and I feel it is a good start for me in B-Town," Sharaddha says.

So, how does Shraddha want to welcome her Bollywood debut.? "It's a new industry and I guess it will be a whole new style of working. Till date, I have known Bollywood through watching Hindi films, the tabloids, I have read and nothing more. But it will be an interesting industry to explore, especially after I have been in the south for 2 years. It will be totally new with nobody there. This is life's way of telling you that you are not a star really, and you have to work to climb up the ladder," she tells us.

While most heroines going to Bollywood plan to settle in Mumbai, Shraddha says, "That really depends on the kind of work I get later. I will be more happy to juggle between different industries. Moreover, south is somewhere I have made a mark for myself. It is good to be in the momentum. I can't go missing in action. Right now I am not thinking that far."