BENGALURU: The Challenging Star’s birthday falls on February 16, this Friday, but the celebrations have already begun. Darshan’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar is brimming with festive energy, with towering cutouts of the star placed at different spots. Like every year, this year too the actor has set aside this day for his fans who gather in thousands. They come from all corners of Karnataka and gather midnight of February 15, waiting for their turn to greet the star.

The star says, “Over the years, the most precious gift I have received is the affection of fans. I wait every year with the same excitement year to meet them, and they feel the same way too. So makes me happier than meeting my fans and I cross all barriers to see them face-to-face. My birthday is their day.”

Darshan says that he will be satisfied only when he can give something back to the public. “Whether it is through cinema or otherwise, I have to give something back to them and this can be done even without entering politics,” says the actor, who has not yet planned how to do this. “ele mare kaayi thara enadru maadbeku. I want contrubite to the soceity without blowing the trumpet,” he tells City

Express.

On professional front, Darshan has clocked 21 years in the industry. It has been 16 years since Majestic, a film that brought him into the limelight. The actor stands tall in this industry but he places himself at “No. 0”.

The fifty-films-old actor says that his journey has just begun. “Zero is a number that no one wants and I want to stay there. I don’t want to be in the race,” he says.The actor, who has completed shoot for epic drama Munirathna’s Kurukshetra, has to now do dubbing for the movie. He is starting on Pon Kumar directorial, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha. The title launch for this movie has been planned for his birthday.

Meanwhile Darshan has charted out his projects for 2018.“My next will be with producer Sandesh Nagraj,” he says of the movie to be directed by MD Sridhar. The latter has worked with the actor for two films - Porki and Bulbul.

Following this the actor will be working on a project with Majestic producer. “I will be teaming up with Ramamurthy for a film, of which details will be revealed at the right time,” he says.