Chamak will complete fifty days this Friday and the filmmakers to mark the occasion will come out with post release trailer of the film today. “This is another round of invitation to all those who plan to go and watch the film in the Valentine week, and celebrate love by watching Chamak,” says director Suni, The film starring Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje.