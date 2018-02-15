It is a double Valentine delight for the team of KISS with the motion poster of their film gets unveilved twice. Reason, Yash, who got to release the poster in Bengaluru has left was Chicago today, where he will be unveiling the first look once again today with his wife Radhika, who is already there. “Yash released the motion poster at Indian time, and will launch it once again along with his wife at American time,” says Arjun.

The director and Yash is friends for 15 years had entered the industry on the same day. While Arjun took off as assistant director, Yash started as an artist in a serial. KISS means keep it short and sweet, was Yash words as he unveils the motion poster. “This is the definition of our film,” says the director. KISS features newcomers Virat and Sreeleela with Ananthnag and Sadhu Kokila playing prominent roles V Harikrishna scores music for the film