New trailer of Kannada film 'Chamak' to mark 50 day celebrations
By Express News Service | Published: 15th February 2018 01:10 AM |
Last Updated: 15th February 2018 06:32 AM | A+A A- |
Chamak will complete fifty days this Friday and the filmmakers to mark the occasion will come out with post release trailer of the film today. “This is another round of invitation to all those who plan to go and watch the film in the Valentine week, and celebrate love by watching Chamak,” says director Suni.
The film starring Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje.