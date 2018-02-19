For debutant director Kiranraj, it was dream come true to have his first film, 777 Charliemade under Rakshit Shetty’s production house Paramvah Studios, which he said is an honour. Now, with producer-actor stepping in as hero in it has only boosted the project,” says the first time director. Presented by Pushkar Films, the film will now be made in joint venture with JS Gupta who will also be producing along with Rakshit.

Initially, it was Aravind Iyer, chosen to play the lead, but due to the actor’s previous commitements with other films, he said to have made an early exit and when Rakshit decided on board. “I have worked as an associate in Rakshit’s two films - Ricky and Kirik Party. Diirecting Rakshit, is every debutant’s dream. Of course it was unexpected, and it is only the faith he had with my story had him take this decision. He is also equally excited to be acting in 777 Charlie,” he says.

Don't be surprised if Charlie will be seen on the sets of Rakshit Shetty upcoming film directed by Sachin. The actor, who is set to be adjusting dates with his mega project, Avane Srimanarayana, will simultaneously bonding with the labrador. “Charlie, all of 9 months, who is going to act with Rakshit will be coming from Mysuru to Bengaluru on March 1 and, will start spending time with the actor and will also be regular visitor on the sets of Avane Srimanarayana.

Rakshit will also be spending full time with Charlie during schedule breaks. “ says Kiranraj, adding “We now plan to take the 777 Charlier on floors from May 1st week, after Rakshit completes the shoot for Avane Srimanarayana. I am sure, by then, Rakshit and Charlie will be best of friend. The film has music by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Aravind Kashyap and dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh.