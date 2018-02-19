Dhananjay has taken the industry by surprise. An actor who has always played the hero has agreed to do a villain’s role in Suri’s Tagaru. “It’s a new beginning,” tells the actor to City Express, about trying to play the antagonist.

He reveals an interesting story behind his acceptance of this project. “I was working out with Suri at a gym when we had this conversation about playing the baddie. Both of us were on treadmills and we were having a general chat about this and that, when he asked me if I would accept a negative character in his film. He said that I would be paired opposite Shivanna. Without a second thought, I said yes. From then on, Suri started preparing me for the character Daali,” he says.

Suri and Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) were largely responsible for convincing Dhananjay to accept role. “I had been waiting to work with Suri for a long time and now I feel proud to have got the opportunity. Also, I am from a small town, and it was always my one big wish to work with a star like Shivanna, which was only possible with Tagaru,” says Dhananjay. He believes that every actor craves to play a ‘negative’ character and says that “a few heroes have been successful in playing this shade as well”.

As Daali, Dhananjay is not your regular villain. “There is depth to the character and there is a background on how Daali became a baddie. I had been briefed by Suri about this, before I went on the sets,” he says.

Like every human has another, lesser-known side. Says Dhananjay, “I have had a few bad experiences and this has made me an aggressive actor. The character Daali took all that anger and agitation out of me. Initially, it was difficult getting into this character. I underwent a transformation to get upper hand on it. I still have a hangover from this, and notice a few changes in me as a person”.

The actor feels satisfied hearing people address him as Daali. “This was an intense role for me. I would not have been able to bring out the actor in me, otherwise,” he says.

Vasishta Simha

How confident is Dhananjay about the audience accepting him in a role that sees him all villainous? “People should hate me for being Daali. They should not like, instead they should fear me. Only then have I done justice to that role,” he says.

After Daali, his next role is in Darshan-starrer Yajamana. “This is another interesting role and it gives me another opportunity to work with Darshan. I will be able to talk more about it once I enter the sets of this film from February 27,” says Dhananjay, who signs off saying, “I hope to work with Suri again, and hope this feeling is mutual.”

Rowdies in the chase

Suri’s Tagaru has a few more villains, other than Dolly. There is Chitte played by Vasishta Simha and Cockroach played by Sudhi. There is Baby Krishna played by Devanatha and a character called Uncle played by Sachu. “This crime thriller is centered around a chase, and is populated with rowdies. Every role is important in the movie,” says Dhananjay.