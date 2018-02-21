Nirup Bhandari upcoming bilingual Rajaratha directed by brother, Anup Bhandari has the actor getting back to college days. Interestingly, this youthful romcom has his real college life reflected on reel screen. The actor shares pictures of good old days with City Express, when he reveals one such incidents that took place on Chamundi Hills.

Apparently, Nirup and his friends were frequent visitors to the haunted house in Chamundi Hills, Mysuru used to go on midnight drives try and see ghosts. The actor used an old Esteem Car, which took time to start and he would was always keep it running so that they could make a quick getaway. The actor remembers a prank that he played on his friends during one such visits, “I turned the car lights off, followed by the engine and pretended as if the car wouldn’t start and scared the shit out of all of them!”.

A similar incident occured during the shoot of the film, when Srivatsa refused to believe that Nirup and Anup would light a cracker hanging out of his back pocket that one can see in the College days song, which track was released recently. Nirup adds, “After I lit the cracker, my focus was to make sure I kick it out of his back pocket and put the fire out. Once I accomplished that, I looked up to see Srivatsa shivering in fear and disbelief”.

Another interesting titbit by Nirup was he was never ragged in college except by Anup’s friends! “It was fun filming the ragging scenes, where seniors throw basketball at us and I am made to carry buckets for my seniors. I remember getting hit hard in the face, on my nose and abdomen during take”, says Nirup.

Rajaratha is a rom-com flick produced and distributed overseas by Jollyhits, which will see a early summer release on March 23rd worldwide.