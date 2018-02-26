Shreyas Manju is making his mark in Sandalwood with Paddehulli, directed by Guru Deshpande. The team is planning a promotional introduction shoot before officially starting the project from March first week onwards. And going by the pictures City Express has gotten hold of, the actor seems to be creating a name for himself in the industry as an action hero.

From the pictures, we can see Shreyas channel his action side with some risky fire stunts and combat moves. Shreyas, who is trained in martial arts, says his inspiration is Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff. He says, “I like Tiger’s action skills, but I am more interested in making my own name and getting recognised for my talent. I have that fire burning in me, and I want to give this film my best.”

“This promo will introduce me, as well as my character in Paddehulli to audiences. It will be released the day after the muhurat, which is happening in the first week of March,” Shreyas says.