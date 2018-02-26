Sukruta Deshpande

Anjana Deshpande, who will be now known as Sukurtra Deshpande, is another Kannada heroine taking baby steps to establishing herself in Sandalwood. “Though I have been called by the two names at home, I had to go by Sukruta because of my mother, and I just followed her words as she thinks it will bring good luck.

Just four-films old, the actress made her mark in Telugu with Nenu Na Friends. She started her career in Kannada with Tarle Nan Maklu, and is now looking forward to the release of Preethiya Rayabhari. Her fourth film is Kapi Cheste, a film directed by Harsha, which she has completed shoot for.

With Preethiya Rayabhari, directed by MM Muthu, up for release, Sukurta says, “It is a special film.

irstly, I have two shades in it - I play a character that is much more than just the bubbly girl-next-door.”

The story of Preethiya Rayabhari revolves around a true incident that took place at Nandi Hills two years ago. “This is a sensitive issue taken up by the director,” says Sukruta.

She explains why this film is important to her. “As a newcomer, I have to get into subjects where I can attract the audience’s attention, and that can only be done with a good storyline.”

So as an actress, how does she go about handling a subject so close to reality? “When I shot my portions, I was feeling whatevercould have happened during that incident. I personally want all girls to watch the film,” she says.Stressing on going with performance-oriented subjects, this glam actress tells us, “ It is very important to be accepted by the audience, the rest will follow,” she adds.The actress is paired up opposite newcomer Nakul, who is also the producer of the film. Preethiya Rayabhari has music by Arjun Janya