Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming flick, directed by Pavan Wadeyar and made under Rockline Productions, is set to roll from March 8. Moviegoers have been curious about who would be paired opposite the Power Star in this yet-to-be-titled project. The filmmakers have been considering bringing in fresh faces on board, and it looks like the team has finally found its leading lady.

Priyanaka Jawalkar, who is making her debut in Telugu with Vijay Devarakonda’s Taxi Walla, has bagged her big break in Sandalwood, cast as the leading lady in a Puneeth film. This will the second project for the actress, and a first in Kannada.

According to the source, the filmmakers were scouting for a fresh pair, and they felt Priyanka fits the bill. The actress has apparently signed on the dotted line and she will be joining the sets soon.

Priyanka is a Maharashtrian, who was born and raised in Anantpur. A software engineer, she has also studied statistics and done a year-long fashion-designing course in NIFT, besides doing a course in acting with Bhikshu.

Though her big-screen debut is with with Taxi Wala, which has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is due for release, her first body of work was done in short films. After making a name for herself through this medium, she saw offers came pouring in for the big screen.

More details about the movie will be shared once the cast starts work on the sets. Apart from Puneeth and Priyanka Jawalkar, Ravi Shankar is also acting in the movie. The project has music by D Immam and cinematography by Vaidy.