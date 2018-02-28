The much-awaited Kaala teaser will be out today, and all the breathless excitement around this gangsta movie is largely because it stars Rajinikanth. And, then we came to know that its leading lady Huma Qureshi was in the city to attend an event. City Express quickly fixed a short, telephonic interaction with the talented actress. She sounded thrilled about Kaala and working with ‘Rajini sir’, and did not deny that she has had offers from Sandalwood. Huma said that she will talk about them once they are finalised.

Huma Qureshi

Huma said, “I am grateful and blessed to have been given a chance to to do such a lovely film. Kaala is a remarkable film, and it is every actor’s dream to work with Rajini sir. I am glad that I bagged that opportunity”.On ‘Rajini sir’, she said, “He is a very humble human being. I had the opportunity to watch him work and learn from him. He is a thorough gentleman, and one of the most humble superstars… ever”.

Huma was in Bengaluru to attend The Print Democracy Wall - A Free Speech Campus Intitiative, an event where she interacted with students of Jain University about empowerment and freedom of speech. “Any such forum is very needful… the Democracy Wall, which addresses empowerment and freedom of expression, is very important. Often, people fail to understand their value. But freedom of speech is the corner stone of a democratic society. I am happy to have participated in such an event, where I also get to interact with students and share my views,” she said.

Few Bollywood actors fit into south Indian industry, and Huma Qureshi’s name is often mentioned as one of them. While Kollywood managed to rope in the Gangs of Wasseypur actress, Sandalwood has been trying to catch her attention.

But, what Kannada project would interest Huma? “Just anything exciting and interesting,” said Huma, adding, “I am not hung up on genre”. On projects being offered from Sandalwood, Huma was evasive. “I will speak about projects only they are finalised,” she said.While Huma hopes that the Kaala teaser will be appreciated, she said that she looks forward to being part of a few good films and that she is still deciding on a few.