The poster released by Anantu v/s Nusrat’s filmmakers for New Year’s reveals another look of the lead character to be played by Vinay Rajkumar. The actor, in the lawyer’s role, plays a Brahmin boy from an upper-class, orthodox family. The poster gives us a glimpse into the character of the hero for the film which has Lathe Hegde playing the female lead Nusrat, reveals director Sudheer Shanbhogue.

Having completed 40 per cent of shoot, the team is to start its next schedule from January 10.Meanwhile, the filmmakers highlight another attraction in this film as singer Kailash Kher. The singer will give his voice to a kawwali track, composed by music director Sunadh Goutam, who has added a local touch to it. The song will be recorded with the singer on January 14. Anantu v/s Nusrat also features Ravi Shankar, Dattanna, B Suresh and Naina among others in the cast. It has Abhishek Kasargod as its cinematographer.