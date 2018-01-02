Looks like the hit jodi Rishi and Shraddha Srinath of Operation Alamelamma will be back together on big screen once again.Interestingly, this is a project to be made under Dhanush production house Wunderbar films, who are making a mark in Sandalwood, for which they are associating with director and producer Jacob Varghese. The film will have Islahuddin debuting as the director.

Shraddha Srinath

The year 2017 was quite good for Shraddha. The U-Turn actress who was appreciated for her role in Operation Alamelamma also got to establish herself in Tamil and had a series of releases including Katru Veliyidai, Ivan Thantiran, Vikram Vedha and Richie, while she get to make her mark in Telugu industry.

Rishi

“The actress, on Kannada front has completed shoot for Godhra directed by Nandish and hasn’t signed a Kannada film since then.

Shraddha was waiting for a good project to come her way, and this project starring Rishi has grabbed her attention,” says our source, who further added. “This will be one of the projects for Shraddha and she might begin the year with this yet-to-be-titled film, the preparation for which is currently on.”

After an official announcement from the production end, the team will reveal more details about the movie’s actors and technicians. This will be the next project to go on floors for Rishi, who is currently shooting for Kavalu Daari. If all goes according to plan, work on the film will start in February.With Shraddha and Rishi, and Dhanush and Jacob, coming together, this film should make an interesting watch.