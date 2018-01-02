“It’s a gift from God for 2018!”. That’s how Aditi Prabhudeva expresses her joy at bagging a film to be directed by none other than Suni, who is currently basking in the success of Chamak starring Ganesh.The director’s next film Bazaar, starring newcomer Dhanveer Gowda, is on pigeon racing and gambling, and Aditi has been roped in to play its female lead.

The actress came into the limelight with Nagakannike, a daily soap on TV. Aditi then took a decision to make a transistion into the big screen, and debuted with Shiva Tejas Dhairyam starring Krishna Ajai Rao.

The actress has decided to focus on films for now, and a project with Suni has boosted her confidence in her decision, she says. “I have been approached by various filmmakers, even when I had just started with my serial. But I could not take on any of it because 27 days every month was taken up with shooting for the daily soap. It did not leave me any free time for films.

Now my portions in the serial is coming to a close, I thought it is the right time to shift my attention to films,” says Aditi, who had gone through 22 scripts before accepting Bazaar. “Offers kept pouring in, but I was waiting for that one big break and an opportunity to work with a good team. When Suni offered me this film, I grabbed it with both hands,” she says.

Aditi, who hails from Davangere, is a pucca local girl, and therefore has a good command over Kannada. She says that this is one of the advantages she has. “I play a girl-next-door in Bazaar and my fluency in Kannada helped me fetch this lead role,” she says.The film is to go on floors from Sankranti. Ravi Basrur is its music director and Santhosh Rai Pathaje its cameraman.