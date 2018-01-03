Director Nanda Kishore is on tenterhooks, with his upcoming directorial Bruhaspati starring Manoranjan is set to be the first film to hit the screen in 2018.The director, who started this year with divine blessings of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala, is looking forward to the movie’s release. He says, "Though Bruhaspati is just another Friday release, there is a lot of expectation because it would be the first film this year… this has added to the pressure."

Nanda Kishore

The director adds, "That aside, Tamil flick VIP inspired this movie, and the Dhanush-starrer was a commercial hit. It will be a fresh take on it and will not disappoint the audience. It is youthful, has entertainment value and is an emotional family drama. This is paisa vasool and there is also Manoranjan."

The director, who is happy to work with Rockline Productions, which ups his profile, is equally happy to helm a film for Ravichandran's son Manoranjan.

"My father (Sudhir) has worked in many of Ravichandran's films, with the star giving him many opportunities. I have a lot of gratitude towards Ravi sir, and that was one of the main reasons that I was glad to direct his son," he says.

The film marks the Sandalwood debut of Bollywood heroine Mishti, and rest of the cast includes Kanika playing a pivotal role with Saikumar Sitara, Taarak Ponnappa, Avinash and Prakash Belawadi among others in the cast.The film has V Harikrishna as music director and Sathya Hegde as its cameraman.