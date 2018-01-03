Shivarajkumar, rang in the New Year in Muscat, where he met Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan. This was at the opening of Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom, for which Shivanna is the brand ambassador from Karnataka. The event was also attended by Akkikeni Nagarjuna, Prabhu and Manju Warrier.

Shivarajkumar, who is known as the Sandalwood’s SRK, says that it was a pleasure to meet Bollywood’s SRK. “He is a simple person,” says Shivarajkumar. “I have always thought that we are similar. Of course, people who are known as SRK tend to favour simplicity,” he adds, on a lighter note, and says that he had a short and sweet interaction with Shahrukh Khan.

“I have met him thrice at various occasions, but this time, we could spend a little more time together. He has always talked about his fondness for Bengaluru. This time, SRK asked us to perform and I sang… SRK said that I have a good voice,” he says.

The actor, who is back from Muscat, joins the sets of The Villain from Wednesday. The film, directed by Prem, has the Century Star sharing screen space with Sudeep and Amy Jackson.