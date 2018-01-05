Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer film, Seetharama Kalyana to be directed by A Harsha is all set to go on floors from mid January.

This being the second outing for Nikhil, the film is made under their home banner Channabika productions and brings together an ensemble cast. While Sharath Kumar is set to play father to Nikhil, various actors are in the process of gettingfinalised,

Technically too, the team is associating with the best. Famous fight masters of Telugu industry Ram-Lakshman has been roped for the film.

The duo will be choreographing the fight sequences for Seetharama Kalyana The brothers as fight masters have choreogrpahed more than 100 films are known for their stunts in movies like Legend, Oka Laila Kosam, Race Gurram to name a few. Meanwhile, the production house is finalising on the music director and cinematographer.