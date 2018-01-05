Sandalwood is abuzz with speculations about Abhishek Gowda’s debut. The project has been confirmed with producer Sandesh Nagraj finalising its director and accordingly Pavan Wadeyar, will be helming Abhishek’s first film. Abhishek is the son of Sandalwood veteran actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha.

Abhishek

The production team has even approved the oneliner Pavan had presented. Now, the director will work on developing the script with dialogues and screenplay, and the team will work towards taking the project to the floors from February end or March first week.

6 music directors and 5 lyricists to score Abhishek’s film

While the production house is tight-lipped about Abhishek’s character in the film, we hear that the launch of Rebel Star’s son will be anything but ordinary. The filmmakers are roping in five music directors to compose five songs, a sixth to do the background score and do the rerecording. They will also bring in five lyricists, to ensure a different flavour for each of the songs.

Audience to choose a dialogue for Abhishek

Since, it is a debut, the team has decided to involve the audience in making of the film. They will present a few scenes from the movie, for which people will be invited to write the dialogues. The most popular entry will be delivered by Abhishek.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers will soon confirm the rest of the technicians after they have decided on the cast. The female lead will be a Kannada heroine. The director of Govindaya Namaha, Googly and Rana Vikrama, Pavan will be launching a hero for the first time and sources say that he is excited to wield the camera for Abhishek. As the news about one of the most expected debut is out, watch this space for more details on it.