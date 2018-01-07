Yash is ringing in his birthday today with family and friends, and like every year, he dedicates this day to his fans who come to meet him from every corner of Karnataka. “This is a day where I get to meet my fans in person, and they shower me lots of love and blessings, “ says Yash.

This year, the fans have gotten a bigger gift with the makers of KGF releasing the making teaser, on Sunday midnight. The film, made with a huge budget under Hombale Films, is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Talking about his career and journey, Yash says that every film has contributed to his growth in its own way, which has helped him reach where he is. “Be it Kirataka, Modala Sala, Rajdhani, Jaanu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari - all of it has taught me something,” he says.

Yash’s last film was Santhu Straight Forward in October 2016, and he agrees that it’s been a long wait for his next. About this gap and to his fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the silverscreen, he says, “My next film, KGF is something big, and we are working towards taking our film to the next level, which is taking time. I am sure fans have understood, and in the process, I see that excitement in them. Though it is taking time, we can guarantee an excellent product,” Yash tell us.

So does taking a long break like this work for the industry? “I know it is not a good thing, but at the same time, we want to have more stars to come up in the industry. Eventually, we want more heroes to rise in the industry, and it is happening and everything will be balanced once each hero does at least two films each. Meanwhile, I will also work towards doing more films. It’s just that KGF is taking more time,” he explains.

Producers have made announcements of associating with Yash, and among them, he will be working under Jayanna Combines for two films, there is a movie under Rockline Productions and a project with Manju as well. However, Yash feels it is too early to talk about the other projects until everything falls in place at the right time. As for the buzz around the actor working with Santhosh Ananddram, he says, “Avanu namm huduga, (he is our boy) I will do a film with him. Santhosh had even told me that he has a storyline for me, which is yet to discussed. A film with him is definitely on, sooner or later.”

The actor, who is focused on KGF right now, the film is yet to complete 25 days of shoot. “There is also a lot of graphics work going into KGF that needs to be done. Depending on all of that, the makers will announce the date of release,” says Yash, who has really gotten into the character of Rocky, the role he plays in KGF. He says he has thoroughly enjoyed getting into character for this film. “KGF will not be about just one industry, it has a universal approach. The film will reach all corners of the country and the world,” he says.