Ever since director A Harsha’s project Seetharama Kalyana was announced, it has been creating a lot of hype. With Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram playing the lead roles in the film, it is all set to go on the floors from January 19.

Priyanka Upendra

The film is made under Channabika Productions and the makers are leaving no stone unturned want an ensemble cast of big stars to make it a great family entertainer. They have succeeded in bringing brothers and famous fighters of Tollywood - Ram- Lakshman who will be choreographing the stunts for the film.

While Sharath Kumar has already been roped in, giving it a bigger picture is none other than our very own Priyanka Upendra, who is all set to step in as well. The team, wanted to create magic and bring an added star value to the film have approached Priyanka Upendra, who was is said to have instantly liked the role and and gave the green signal.

An official announcement is pending from the production end, and will do after the formalities are been done. Though details of the character is yet to be revealed, going by our sources, Priyanka has a very strong presence in the film., who is bringing in her own charm. There is sure to be more surprises in store so far as the casting is concerned. The team are in the process of approaching various actors from the industry. Another big name, doing the rounds is that of Ramesh Aravind.

On Nikhil Kumar front, the actor’s latest teaser of Kurukshetra that features the actor as Abhimanyu has been well appreciated by audiences with views for it crossing the million mark. Meanwhile the actor who is juggling between his political campaign and films is gearing up for his role in Seetharama Kalyana.