It looks like Bhat’s upcoming film, made under his own banner, gets a complete cast with the director roping in actress Sonal Monterio as the lead heroine. The yet-to-be-titled project that has Vihaan as the hero, also has

Sonal Monterio

Akshara Gowda in it. Sonal, who is a Mangalorean, has made her mark in Tulu films like Ekka Sakka, Pilibail Yamunakka and Jai Tulunadu - making her a star to watch out for. The actress in Sandalwood will be seen in Pratham’s upcoming film, MLA, and is associated with another Kannada film, Abhisarike.

A film with Yogaraj Bhat is definitely a big break for the actress. Along with acting, Sonal is also a model and singer. Sonal has set the bar high by also making her Bollywood debut, and is paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actress has apparently completed two schedules of the film.

Yogaraj Bhat is bringing in fresh faces for his film, which is about generation gaps, and Sonal was

considered to be the right fit for the role. The actress, who can get into that girl-next-door role with ease, also has a glamourous side to her, and that was what worked to her advantage for this role,” says our source.

Interestingly, going by the cast and crew, the film is bringing in artistes from all corners of Karnataka. While Bhat is from Dharward, Vihaan is from the Hassan belt, Akshara is from Mandya, and that they’ve brought Sonal in, they’ve covered Mangaluru too. This yet-to-be-titled film has music by V Harikrishna, with Shashidar Adapa as production designer and Sugaan as cameraman.