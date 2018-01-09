Gayathri Iyer is another actress who has made her way to B-Town city, joining the bandwagon of south Indian heroines, getting into Hindi films. This model-turned actress gets a big break through her Bollywood debut Raid, in which she is paired as second lead opposite Ajay Devgn and shares screen space with Ileana D’Souza, who plays the lead. The actress sharing a picture of hers with Ajay Devgn with City Express, says she is excited and narrates how the film fell into her lap.

Gayathri Iyer

“Wanting to make a mark in B-Town, I had to go through a lot of auditions and this film came unexpectedly. Since I had never worked with a casting team before, I was happy to be roped in on merits, for which I had to go throught 4 rounds each separated by 15 days that included a look test, before I was on board,” says Gayathri,Raid diirector Rajkumar Gupta, has helmed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica. The film is made under Kumar Mangat productions in association with T-Series.

“This film is something realistic, something like Special 26 and the role was extremely important, which was something I liked to be part of,” she says.The actress started her tinsel town career in Telugu with Jagapati Babu starrer Six. She later got established in Sandalwood with films like Shivanna, Shrishti, Namo Boothamta and Tyson. Her last outing was Jagga Dada, who shared screen space with Darshan.

Gayathri, who has been simultaneously working in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam films, always wanted to work in Bollywood. “It feels great to make it to B-Town without a Godfather or any influential house to bank on. It’s been really tough. There were days when I had actually given up, but then I still had hope and stayed in Mumbai,”she says.

The actress throwing light on her role in Raid, says, “It was surprising for me as they picked a typical Iyer Ponnu, to play a Lucknowi girl. Moreover it is a non glamourous role. No skin show, and absolutely down played with make up. I have been made to look as realistic as possible,” she says.She did have a few good words to say about Ajay. “He is an extremely down-to-earth actor and very secure. He is very calm and composed person. It was great to work with him,” says Gayathri.