Jaggesh, who is currently busy with his upcoming film, 8mm and his reality show Comedy Khiladigalu, is gearing up to work on his next with P Vasu. The project is likely to go on floors from February.This multi-starrer will also have Ganesh playing the lead, and this will be the first time the two actors will share screen space.

Jaggesh is excited about the photoshoot because it is being done by his wife Parimala's brother Sunder Ramu. He is as South India’s top fashion photographer, who has done shoots with superstars such as Rajinikanth and Suriya, among others. The photoshoot with Jaggesh, which is being done for the first time, will be done end of this month.

Jaggesh says that this project becomes more speicial as his association with P Vasu goes back 25 years. The actor says, "Vasu's father Peethambaram Nair is the top make-up man, who did the make-up for NT Rama Rao and MG Ramachandran. I always saw him as a fatherly figure and told him that I wished to have make-up done by him for one of the films. The humble person that he is, he came all the way from Chennai to get me ready for Sahasi, in which I played a character role.

Jaggesh, P Vasu and Ganesh

In fact he blessed me saying that he does make-up for a very few and those few have made history… adding that I too would become a big star some day. My next film happened to be Banda Nan Ganda, in which I played the lead," reminices Jaggesh.Producer K Suresh expressed his wish to work with Jaggesh suggested the actor's name to the director. The actor says,"I believe that Suresh is a smart producer, and I was happy to learn that he was keen on investing in this movie and have me on board," he says

According to Jaggesh, Lord Raghavendra Swamy intervened to help bring Ganesh on board. "When we listened to the script, we were wondering which talented artiste to rope in. I placed this question in front of the lord and Ganesh's face came to mind. I knew then that he was the right person and called up his wife, Shilpa and told her about the project. Within hours, I got a call from Ganesh and his wife saying he is happy to be board,” says Jaggesh, adding, "Of course, Ganesh has plans to work with P Vasu on another script, which will take off some time later."

Vasu, whose has a signature style with his horror and thriller stories, will be working with a hilarious script this time. And, with Jaggesh and Ganesh coming together, it is sure to tickle the funny bone. "Especially the last 20 minutes will have everybody laughing out loud," he says.