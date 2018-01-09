Kendasampige, a film by director Suri, gave a good career start to actors Vikky and Manvitha Harish. The two are keen to be back together on silverscreen, which they have reportly confirmed about it on social media. With their first film, being critically acclaimed, the two are hoping to work on a similar success. Both of them are currently reading various scripts. Further details about the story and the director, whom they will associate with will be revealed in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now