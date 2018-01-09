Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna had recently said, to certain sections of media at the Chamak’s celebratory event, that her next project in Kannada will be with another star. This has led to a lot of speculations. Top names from Sandalwood had been suggested but, our sources say that Rashmika is to be paired opposite Darshan, in his 51st film directed by Pon Kumar and to be produced by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B. The film features two heroines and the filmmakers are in discussions with Rashmika for one of the two roles. Not long ago, there were reports that the filmmakers are in talks with Rachita Ram and, in all likelihood, she will be part of this yet-to-be-titled project.

However, the producers refuse to give any confirmation about the casting, especially for the female leads. In fact, we were told that the filmmakers have a list of heroines in mind, and an official announcement will be made only after a formal agreement is done with certain actors, after they sign on the dotted line. So, we must wait and see if Rashmika and Rachita or other heoines will be part of this Pon Kumar’s directorial.