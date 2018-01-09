Director Prem, currently filming The Villain has shot a few portions with Shivarajkumar, and will follow it up with a mega climax shoot with Sudeep, from today, which will take pace the next 10 days.

Shivarajkumar

Meanwhile, Prem has planned fabulous introductory songs for the two leading stars. While, Sudeep’s intro track will be an expensive affair with producers pumping in crores for its shoot, Prem plans a hatke number for Shivarajkumar’s entry.

Going by our sources, Shivanna will do an SRK act in The Villain but with a difference. The Century Star’s song will have him shaking a leg with six Sandalwood heroines.Director Prem is now approaching various actresses and will finalise the cast going by who fits the bill.

Prem also gives fans another reason to celebrate, by releasing teasers of Sudeep and Shivanna for Sankranti.The film, produceed CR Mahonar, has been planned with a huge budget and an ensemble cast including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, Telugu actor Srikanth, Sruthi Harisharn and Tilak. The Villain has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.