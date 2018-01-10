Puneeth Rajkumar

Talk about Puneeth Rajkumar joining hands with Rockline Venkatesh has been doing the rounds for a while now, and now the producer himself confirms this. He tells City Express, “Yes, my next film will be with Puneeth and it will be directed by Pavan Wadeyar.”

The script presented by the director has been okayed and the project will take off from Feburary-end or March-beginning, says Rockline Venkatesh, who will make an official announcement once the muhurath date is fixed. “Then we will have more details to reveal about the film,” says the producer.In 2018, Puneeth has a project with director Shashank and another with Santhosh Ananddram.