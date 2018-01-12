Kavya Shetty does not believe in planning, she would rather go with the flow. "We can't foresee good and bad times in our career, therefore it is best to step in without a plan," says the actress, whose film '3 Gante, 30 Dina, 3 Second’ is nearing its theatrical release.

Kavya Shetty

Does she value time? “Ofcourse, it is very important,” she says. “There is that saying 'Time is money' and I don't like people who waste time."Kavya enjoyed travelling for the making of this movie. "The title would give an impression that this is a thriller, but it is really a movie about love. The title is on the length of a 30-day-long journey taken by Arun Gowda and me, and there is a show for 3 hours and a result is affected in thirty seconds," says Kavya.

"Love is timeless and that is true in different relationships. In this film, I play the owner of a TV channel who has no time for love, busy with work. But, for the hero, everything is love and the rest is immaterial. That forms the main plot of the film.In life, I believe that both time and love are important,” she says.

How long would it take for a person to fall in love? "It can happen in minutes, sometimes it can take forever or it may never happen at all. I don’t believe in love that blooms in a moment… it takes time to fall in love with a person. Of course a mother's love with her child is instantaneous," she says.

This is Madhusudan's debut directorial who has written the story and screenplay of the film, and Kavya says that he does a lot of homework. "They were well prepared, took time to complete its shooting and did not hurry its making. It was a good experience. I was also surprised by the title, and then I realised its importance and it helps me get into character,” she says.

The movie did take a while in its making. "This film took 1 year and six months, and in between I did another film Samhaara, which is also ready for release,” she says, adding, “But every film has its own pace. And it was a memorable experience.”

The actress will take a while in choosing her next project. "I don't want to exhaust myself doing films for the heck of it. I want do something that I look forward to being part of. I can't take up everything because I have all the time. I prefer to choose the best and cherish it,” she says.