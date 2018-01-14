It looks like a promising year for a handful of star kids, and this includes producer K Manju’s son Shreyas Manju. There has been a lot of expectation around his launch and he is set to have not one or two movies in 2018, but three.

As previously reported by City Express, his debut will be directed by Imran Sardhariya and his second project, which is being scripted, will be helmed by Raghu Kovi. The latest news is that director for the third project has also been finalised and producer Manju has given the script a green signal.

Shreyas Manju

The production team has been waiting to announce details of the projects after Sankranti. Meanwhile, a mega launch event has been planned for Shreyas, which will be held on January 25. At the event, his father will reveal more details about all three projects including who the director of the third movie would be. Our source tells us, “K Manju has set his sights on a political career and will be standing for elections this year. Before starting on that, he wants to ensure that his son’s career takes off in the right direction.

He has been looking into every detail of Shreyas’ launch and wants to make that all the projects are announced at the right time.” Meanwhile, Shreyas is preparing himself for the big screen. He has been grooming himself and training in various skills required for an actor.

First song of Shreyas Manju’s debut pays tribute to Dr Vishnuvardhan

We hear that Shreyas’ father will dedicate the first song from his son’s first movie to Dr Vishnuvarshan. We know that Imran Sardhariya will be helming this movie. We have to wait and see how this track has been planned and how it will be executed by the director.